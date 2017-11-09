Mary Teresa Ogden, Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel & formally of Ballingown Lisselton, Knockroe Drive Listowel, Manchester England and Rahavanig, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem mass for Mary Teresa Ogden will take place on Saturday at 11am followed by private cremation in Shannon.  No flowers please donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

