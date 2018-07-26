Mary Teresa Brassil nee Ahern, Dirtane, Ballyheigue

reposing at her home on Friday from 4 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Donations if desired to Nurses for Nightcare, C/o The Irish Hospice Foundation. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral home, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
Brendan Nolan, Ardrahan, Ardfert
reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Friday from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on Saturday...
16 council houses sold in Kerry this year under tenant purchase scheme
Kerry County Council has sold 16 houses this year under the Tenant Purchase Scheme. The local authority says 2017 saw significant level of activity under...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
HOCKEY Ireland's women have qualified for the World Cup quarter finals for the very first time. A Shirley McCay shot from a short-corner, was...
Laptops and phones seized in 31 properties across Ireland as part of investigation into...
Laptops and phones have been seized in 31 properties nationwide as part of an investigation into child abuse material. Thousands of images are believed to...
Hopes Údarás na Gaeltachta plan will attract people back into Gaeltacht areas
It’s hoped a new Údarás na Gaeltachta Strategic plan will attract people back into Gaeltacht areas. The Údarás na Gaeltachta 2018-2020 Strategic plan outlines the...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
HOCKEY Ireland's women have qualified for the World Cup quarter finals for the very first time. A Shirley McCay shot from a short-corner, was...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS Rob Heffernan has announced his retirement from international athletics. The Cork race-walking athlete won bronze medals at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2010 European...
County Road Cycling Championship Preview
The County Road Championships will take place this evening and with a preview of all the action around Tralee, Castleisland and Knocknagoshel, here’s Padraig...