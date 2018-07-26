Mary Teresa Brassil nee Ahern, Dirtane, Ballyheigue

reposing at her home on Friday from 4 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.  Donations if desired to Nurses for Nightcare, C/o The Irish Hospice Foundation. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral home, Ballyheigue.

