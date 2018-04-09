Mary Sweeney née Fitzmaurice, Rochdale, England & formerly of Coilagurteen, Moyvane.

Reposing at the home of her sister Bernie Reidy, Athea tomorrow Tuesday (April 10th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea arriving for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't yet know if Mohamed Salah will be fit for their Champions League quarter-final second leg with...
Kingdom Golf News & Results
Waterville Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Apr 1st & 3rd 1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 36 pts 2nd Sheila Lane (19) 31 pts Hole in One Judy Sutton...
Two tourists killed following accident involving pony trap at Gap of Dunloe
Two tourists have been killed following an accident involving a pony trap at the Gap of Dunloe. The alarm was raised at around 2 o'clock...
Horizons – April 8th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/horizons_9th.mp3
Dancehalls of Kerry – April 7th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dancehalls_7th.mp3
Latest Sports
Kerry To Reveal Team Today For Munster Minor Football Championship Opener
Kerry are to reveal their team today for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship ¼ Final. They will be away to Tipperary at 7...