Mary Sweeney née Fitzmaurice, Rochdale, England & formerly of Coilagurteen, Moyvane.

Reposing at the home of her sister Bernie Reidy, Athea tomorrow Tuesday (April 10th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea arriving for requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

