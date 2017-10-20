Reposing today Friday and Sunday from 4pm to 8pm each evening at her home in Islandview, Ballinskelligs. Removal Monday morning to St. Michael’s Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Caherciveen Community Hospital.
Mary Sugrue, née Fitzgerald, Islandview, Ballinskelligs
Two Kerry locations among speed checks for National Slow Down Day
It's National Slow Down Day, and motorists are warned of extra speed checks right across the country. 123 people have died on our roads so...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B 7-00 Camp United v Tralee Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Everton are set to face disciplinary following a mass brawl during their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Lyon at Goodison Park last night. A...
Kerry Badminton Update
The Kerry Badminton Association will hold a delegate meeting in the grand hotel, Tralee tonight at 8. All delegates are asked to attend.
