Mary Sugrue, née Fitzgerald, Islandview, Ballinskelligs

Reposing today Friday and Sunday from 4pm to 8pm each evening at her home in Islandview, Ballinskelligs. Removal Monday morning to St. Michael’s Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Caherciveen Community Hospital.

