Mary Roche nee Walsh, Bedford, Listowel and late of Coolkeragh, Ballydonoghue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday form 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR