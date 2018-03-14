Mary Riordan née O’Leary Griffin, Stook Island, Cromane, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Followed by removal to St. James’ Church Killorglin.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Relig Realt na Mara, Cromane.

