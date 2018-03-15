Mary Riordan née O’Leary Griffin, Stook Island, Cromane, Killorglin.

Reposing Thursday evening (March 15th) at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm – 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass Friday (March 16th) at 10.30am. Burial after in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.
Latest News
59 social housing units to be developed in Killarney
59 social houses are to be built in Killarney. The 44 one-bed units and 15 two-bed units will be developed at Oakwood, Rock Road by...
Tralee man to be sentenced for assault during which he bit off a piece...
A Tralee man is to be sentenced for an assault during which he bit off a piece of another man's ear. 30-year-old Jamie Kelliher of...
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to represent Munster at Údarás national business awards
Transition year students from Dingle's Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne will today represent Munster at Údarás na Gaeltachta's 'Clár na gComhlachtaí' national final in Galway. Two enterprises...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
IT Tralee Junior Football team will travel to the DCU Sportsgrounds, Glasnevin, Dublin today to play in the Junior Football All Ireland series. Here they...
Latest Sports
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
CPC.IE Mixed League Div 2, Listowel 3 Moyvane 4 Castleisland 5 Killarney 2. Ashes bar Glenbeigh Masters League Mens, Castleisland 3 Moyvane...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Mens Division 1: KCYMS 88 St Pauls 59 Senior Women's Division 2: KCYMS 68 Ballybunion Wildcats 28 Lee Strand U18 Boys Shield:...