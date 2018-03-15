Mary Riordan née O’Leary Griffin, Stook Island, Cromane, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing Thursday evening (March 15th) at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm – 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass Friday (March 16th) at 10.30am. Burial after in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR