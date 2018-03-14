Mary Relihan nee Kearney, Ballylahiff, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and late of Ballyhennessy, Lixnaw

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Newcastlewest Church on Friday for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery, Newcastlewest.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR