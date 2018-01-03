Mary Reidy née Keane, Tullig South, Castleisland, Glountane, Cordal & Balloonagh Apartments, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu to the Dunmanway Unit. Cork University Hospital c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR