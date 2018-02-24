Mary Quinn nee Regan, Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel and late of Kilmore West, Ballyduff and Solihull, Warwichshire, England.

reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial will take place in Solihull, Warwichshire, England at a later date.
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
Evening sports update
RUGBY Ireland Grand Slam dream is very much alive after a bonus-point 37-27 win against Wales. === An early Greig Laidlaw penalty has given Scotland...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Report shows condition of roads in Kerry well above the national average
A report shows the condition of roads in Kerry is well above the national average. The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report, which is compiled...
