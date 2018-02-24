Mary Quinn nee Regan, Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel and late of Kilmore West, Ballyduff and Solihull, Warwichshire, England.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial will take place in Solihull, Warwichshire, England at a later date.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR