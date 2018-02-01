Mary Prendeville nee O Sullivan, Moyessa, Listowel and late of Duagh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 6.15 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the 2nd Cemetery. Funeral for Family and Friends only.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR