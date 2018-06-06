Mary Pole: The Last Surviving Child of Tom Crean Dies – June 5th, 2018

Mary Crean-O’Brien, the daughter of the legendary Antarctic explorer, Tom Crean, has died at the age of 99. Michael Smith, the author of the Tom Crean biography, An Unsung Hero, paid tribute to a warm, welcoming and witty woman.

