Mary Pattwell nee Cleary, Carhoona, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and formerly of Shanaway, Milltown Malbay, Co. Clare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O clock followed by interment at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR