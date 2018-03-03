Lying in repose at The Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O’ Connor Ltd., on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Reception prayers on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff, Glenflesk. Followed by Requiem Mass at 12:30pm. Funeral afterwards to Kilquane, Graveyard
Kerry Basketball Sides Ready For Final Push In League Title Races
There’s no basketball action locally or nationally today. For Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin it’s a blank weekend while Garvey's Tralee Warriors are due to play...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Tottenham are up to 3rd in the Premier League table for a few hours at least. A Son Heung-Min double either side of the break...
Joan Cronin (formerly Hartney) née Falvey, Rockaway House, Kit Aherne Road, Ballybunion
Reposing at her Home on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. John's Church, Ballybunion at 11am....
Lacey Cup Preview
Cycling’s Lacey Cup goes ahead in the County tomorrow. The event, hosted by Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club, is the grand opener to the Munster...
Mary Olive Healy, Sunday’s Well Cork & Barraduff, Co. Kerry
Lying in repose at The Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O' Connor Ltd., on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Reception prayers...
