Mary Olive Healy, Sunday’s Well Cork & Barraduff, Co. Kerry

Lying in repose at The Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O’ Connor Ltd., on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Reception prayers on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff, Glenflesk. Followed by Requiem Mass at 12:30pm. Funeral afterwards to Kilquane, Graveyard

