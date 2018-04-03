Mary O’Donoghue nee O Sullivan, Knocknahoe, Killarney and late of Derryreague, Clonkeen, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. House Private please.
Latest News
Tralee businesswoman calls for official presence on trains after witnessing anti-social behaviour
Security or an official should be present on trains to ensure the comfort of passengers and to curb anti-social behaviour. That's according to Tralee businesswoman...
ICSA claims south Kerry farmers being used as guinea pigs for greenway project
A representative of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association has claimed farmers in Kerry are being used as guinea pigs when it comes...
What’s a Smart Electricity Network All About? – April 3rd, 2018
Johnathan Sandham, Smart Networks Manager with ESB Networks, answered questions. He was joined by former Kerry footballer, Darragh Ó Sé. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ESB2.mp3
Plan to Teach the Meaning of Sexual Consent in Schools – April 3rd, 2018
Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, made the announcement which will be part of a wider review of the sex education curriculum. Cliona...
ESB Networks Launches Its Dingle Project – April 3rd, 2018
Managing Director of ESB Networks, Marguerite Sayers and Deirdre de Bhailis, Manager of Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub explained what the ambitious project will...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY The kick-off times for both Champions Cup semi finals have been confirmed. Leinster's meeting with the Scarlets on April 21st will kick off...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 4th April 2018 Greyhound Bar KO Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers ....
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Ladies Singles Stableford on Mahony’s Point Kindly sponsored by Great Southern Killarney 1st Anne O’Leary (25) ...