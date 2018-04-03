Mary O’Donoghue nee O Sullivan, Knocknahoe, Killarney and late of Derryreague, Clonkeen, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. House Private please.

