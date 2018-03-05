Mary O’Connor née mc Auliffe, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Foildarrig, Duagh and Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday (March 6th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please.

