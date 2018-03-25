Mary O’ Shea née Murphy, O’ Kelly’s Villas, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR