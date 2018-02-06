Mary O Donoghue nee Daly, Knockane, Listowel and Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Crash causes delays on Abbeyfeale side of Listowel
Motorists may be experiencing delays on the Abbeyfeale side of Listowel due to an accident. It's believed a two-car collision took place before 5 o'clock...
Duagh included in national waste water treatment pilot scheme
The Duagh Village Waste Water Treatment Plant has been included in a national pilot scheme. It's one of 16 nationwide that will be examined to...
Council considering three more pedestrianisation trial periods for Killarney Street
Kerry County Council is to consider three more trial periods for the pedestrianisation of a Killarney Street. At a recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal...
International Space Station visible in Kerry skies tonight
The International Space Station could be visible in Kerry skies tonight. According to Seamus Bonner, secretary of Astronomy Ireland, the best time to see the...
Brendan Transey O’ Sullivan, Riverbank Lodges, Killorglin and formerly of Bansagh, Killorglin
reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal at 6.45 to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES U-U-J have become the first side through to this year's Sigerson Cup semi finals, and with some ease too. They brushed aside...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique are said to be in the running to replace Antonio Conte as the Chelsea manager. Conte is thought to...
Ireland Squad Selection For Kerry Soccer Star
Kerry’s Aoife Horgan has been included in the Republic Of Ireland U15 squad for this season’s International series. The Listowel Celtic player and her team-mates...