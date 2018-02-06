Mary O Donoghue nee Daly, Knockane, Listowel and Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

