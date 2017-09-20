Mary O Connor nee Doherty, Knockraur West, Scartaglen and formerly of Marian Terrace, Killarney

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Thursday from 5 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

