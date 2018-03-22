Mary O Connell nee Moynihan, O Kelly’s Villas, Killarney and late of Curreal, Glenflesk, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

