Mary O Connell nee Moynihan, O Kelly’s Villas, Killarney and late of Curreal, Glenflesk, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
€600,000 allocated for flood defence works in Kerry
€600,000 has been allocated for flood defence works in Kerry. The funding was announced today by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works...
Caravan Loan Scheme in Kerry receives no application in years
A loan scheme introduced to help travellers purchase homes in Kerry hasn’t received an application in years. Most local authorities are not lending to travellers...
Mary O Connell nee Moynihan, O Kelly’s Villas, Killarney and late of Curreal, Glenflesk,...
Story of the Dingle Sturgeon inspires new play chosen for Edinburgh Festival
A story about a strange fish captured in Dingle more than 50 years, has inspired a new play to be produced at the prestigious...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly played his final game for Manchester United, with the Swedish striker set to be released from his deal at...
Ireland’s Hopes Of Qualifying For The 2019 Cricket World Cup Are Still Alive
Ireland's World Cup qualification hopes have been placed back in their own hands. The U-A-E have beaten Zimbabwe by 3-runs in their Super Six...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jose Mourinho says that he has overachieved at Manchester United and has hit out at those who are criticising him. The Red Devils boss has...