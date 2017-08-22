Mary O Carroll nee Butler, Skehanagh, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 6.15pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

