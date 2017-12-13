Mary Murphy nee Collins, Ballyseedy, Tralee and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, Denny St., Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 2.30 to 4.30pm. Removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Bridie Gaynor née Kenny, Tiduff West, Ballyheigue.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday (Dec 14th) from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem...
Decision due next week on GAA mural for Tralee
A decision is due to be made next week on an application to create a GAA mural in Tralee. Austin Stacks GAA Club has applied...
Mary Murphy nee Collins, Ballyseedy, Tralee and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, Denny St.,...
Funding approved for N70 Kilderry bends
The Transport Minister has approved funding for a major road improvement scheme in mid-Kerry. Shane Ross has allocated over €136 million for 11 projects across...
Status yellow wind warning for Kerry
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Kerry. The warning is in effect from noon today (Wednesday) until Thursday at 10pm. West to...
Latest Sports
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Mens Division 2 Tralee Tigers Div 3, 53, Glenbeigh Falcons 57; Senior Womens Division 2, Kenmare Kestrels 20, Tralee Tigers 0; TK...
Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 5. Moyvane 4 Listowel 3. Suit Select ladies league Div 1&2 Moyvane v Listowel in Moyvane at 9pm. Suit...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Burnley are in the Premier League's top 4 this morning. A late strike from Ashley Barnes saw them beat Stoke 1-nil at Turf Moor...