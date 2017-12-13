Mary Murphy nee Collins, Ballyseedy, Tralee and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, Denny St., Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 2.30 to 4.30pm. Removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

