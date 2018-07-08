Mary McLoughlin née O’ Sullivan, Firia, Castleisland and late of 10 Desmond’s Avenue, and The Bronx, New York

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.House private please.