Mary McKenna nee Broderick, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott and formerly of Goulane, Firies, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR