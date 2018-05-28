Mary McGillicuddy née Casey, Ardshanavooly, Killarney and late of The Demense, Killarney & Spunkane, Waterville

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

