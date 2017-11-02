Mary Mc Elligott née Power, Tower View Farm, Ballinageragh, Lixnaw

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.  Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

