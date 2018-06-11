Mary Mc Elligott née Horgan, Woodford, Listowel & formerly of Blennerville, Tralee.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (June 12th) from 5pm to 7pm.  With removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Listowel.  Requiem mass fwill take place on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery , Listowel.

