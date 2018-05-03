Mary ‘Maura’ Hogan nee Naughton, Listry, Faha, Killarney and Rangue, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Friday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR