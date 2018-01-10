Mary ‘Mamie’ Keane nee McKenna, Knocknagoshel Cross, Knocknagoshel

reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

