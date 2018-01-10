reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Latest News
Catherine ‘Kathleen’ O Connor nee O’Donnell, Kerins Park, Tralee
reposing at Hogans Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem mass...
Mary ‘Mamie’ Keane nee McKenna, Knocknagoshel Cross, Knocknagoshel
reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass on Friday...
Valentia Coast Guard Division coordinated and responded to over 800 incidents in 2017
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated and responded to 808 incidents last year (2017) with 109 lives saved and 1,435 persons assisted. That's according to most recent...
Alice Duggan, Killahan, Abbeydorney, Tralee
reposing at The Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Bernard's Church. Requiem mass...
Ted Coakley, Park Drive, Killarney and Snave, Bantry
reposing at his family home, Park Drive, Killarney on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER The FAI say they have not been approached by Stoke City about Martin O'Neill becoming their new manager, despite reports saying the Republic of...
Wednesday Basketball Results / Fixtures
SENIOR MENS DIV II CUP: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 44, KCYMS 58; Glenbeigh Falcons 53, St Brendans BC 60; SENIOR WOMENS DIV II...
Wednesday Badminton Fixtures
Pres Tralee will play host to the first of this season's finals beginning with the ladies and men's league. Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div...