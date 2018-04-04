Mary ‘Maiphil’ Clifford nee Fox, Ferndale Avenue, Woodlawn Road, Killarney and formerly of Co. Meath.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR