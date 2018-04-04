Mary ‘Maiphil’ Clifford nee Fox, Ferndale Avenue, Woodlawn Road, Killarney and formerly of Co. Meath.

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Dennehy nee Clifford, Droumlahane, Beaufort, Killarney
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Thursday evening from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on...
Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Sullivan, St. James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Kenmare, Co....
reposing at Milford Care Centre on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick...
Kerry schools adjusting to use of smartphones in class
Schools considering banning smartphones will have to consult with parents and pupils before doing so. The Education Minister is writing to all schools in the...
Mary ‘Maiphil’ Clifford nee Fox, Ferndale Avenue, Woodlawn Road, Killarney and formerly of Co....
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on...
The Global Village – April 3rd, 2018
Instrumental tracks seem to be this week`s unintended theme as we hear bluegrass from Flatt and Scruggs, fusion from 3MA, exploratory Irish from Martin...
Latest Sports
Preview – Round 2 of Club Championship
Colm Kelly has a preview of a packed weekend of fixtures in Round 2 of the Castleisland Co Op Mart Club Championships. AUDIO - COLMWED
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Premier League's top two attacking sides go head to head in the Champions League tonight. Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of...
Preview Lee Strand U-14 County League
In the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 9 played on Tuesday night Dr. Crokes B 4.08 Milltown Castlemaine 2.06 With a look ahead to...