Mary Lynch née O’Sullivan, Hawley Park, Tralee & formerly of Laharn, Castlemaine.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home , Tralee tomorrow Friday (June 8th) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR