Mary Lynch, Direen, Scartaglen & formerly of Beenateevaun, Currow.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen this evening (Mon March 12th) at 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery.
Saturday Supplement – March 10th, 2018
On this weeks Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill we’re talking about the Cahersiveen community centre; it’s history and future, a special tourism networking event...
Urgent appeal made as to whereabouts of Tralee teenager missing since last night
An urgent appeal has been made for information as to the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl from Tralee reported missing since last night. Chelsea Lyons...
23 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
For the first time ever the number of people waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country is over 700. According to the INMO, a...
Kerry ETB seeking to buy IT Tralee south campus
Kerry Education and Training Board is planning to purchase the south campus of IT Tralee. Established in July 2013, Kerry ETB recently launched its five-year...
Calls for CCTV to target cemetery dumpers just outside Tralee
CCTV is needed to target cemetery dumpers in Tonevane just outside Tralee. That's according to Cllr Terry O'Brien who raised the issue of illegal dumping...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY The Irish Rugby team have announced a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's Grand Slam match against England at Twickenham. Cian Healy will train...
Kerry Manager Disappointed With How They Performed Against Westmeath
Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor admits he was disappointed with how they performed against Westmeath in the Allianz Hurling League. The Kingdom missed out on a...
Kerry Manager Says They Can’t Be Feeling Sorry For Themselves Following Defeat To Dublin
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says they can’t be feeling sorry for themselves following their 12 points defeat to Dublin in the Allianz Football League. The...