Mary Lynch, Direen, Scartaglen & formerly of Beenateevaun, Currow.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen this evening (Mon March 12th) at 5.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Scartaglen.  Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR