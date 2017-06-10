Mary Lane nee Hanley, Clonoughter, Glin and formerly of Monemohill, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick.

reposing at her home in Clonoughter, Glin on Saturday from 2 to 8pm and on Sunday from 3pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterward in Kilfertgus Cemetery, Glin.
Latest News
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDiarmuid Connolly has opted not to appeal against his 12-week suspension.The Dublin forward received the ban for laying his hands on...
County Senior Football League Continues Tonight
Games at 7.30 unless statedDiv 1 Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's 5:00 Glenbeigh-Glencar V Templenoe Milltown/Castlemaine V Dingle Dr Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds Austin Stacks V...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Hurling LeagueDiv 1 Ballyduff 3-6 Crotta O'Neill's 1-8 Kilmoyley V Ballyheigue 7:30
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Inter Kenmare are the JK Sports 12 Premier Champions following their 1-1 draw with Listowel Celtic in Kenmare.Chloe Cremin got that all important goal...
Kerry Name Teams For Munster Football Semi-Finals
The Kerry team to play Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final tomorrow shows 5 changes in personnel from the League final victory...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDiarmuid Connolly has opted not to appeal against his 12-week suspension.The Dublin forward received the ban for laying his hands on...
County Senior Football League Continues Tonight
Games at 7.30 unless statedDiv 1 Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's 5:00 Glenbeigh-Glencar V Templenoe Milltown/Castlemaine V Dingle Dr Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds Austin Stacks V...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Hurling LeagueDiv 1 Ballyduff 3-6 Crotta O'Neill's 1-8 Kilmoyley V Ballyheigue 7:30