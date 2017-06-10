Mary Lane nee Hanley, Clonoughter, Glin and formerly of Monemohill, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick.

reposing at her home in Clonoughter, Glin on Saturday from 2 to 8pm and on Sunday from 3pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterward in Kilfertgus Cemetery, Glin.

