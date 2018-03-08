Mary Kennedy nee Cronin, Connolly Park, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers to the K.S.P.C.A., c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

