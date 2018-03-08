Mary Kelly (nee Lenihan) Ballyvirrane, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Garry Ringrose and the fit-again Tadhg Furlong come into the Ireland side for Saturday's crunch Six Nations meeting with Scotland. They replace the injured Chris...
Future of Glencar Post Office safe for two years
There's good news for Glencar Post Office; its future is safe, at least for two years. An Post has decided to advertise a contract for...
Kerry business people urged to attend meeting on rising insurance costs
Business people in Kerry are being urged to attend a meeting in Killarney tonight about the cost of insurance. The Business Insurance Reform Group is...
Employee and employers’ views sought at meeting of Low Pay Commission in Tralee
The Low Pay Commission is to host its next meeting at Institute Technology Tralee's North Campus. The forum provides an opportunity for employees and employers...
Séan ‘Jackie’ Walsh, Daar River View, Gortboy, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ahane,...
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 5pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel....
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the Ireland squad following his leg break against Wales over a year ago. Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill has...
Thursday Basketball Results & Fixtures
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Pauls 69, St Brendans 55, LEESTRAND U16’s DIV 3 BOYS St Brendans 49, St Marys 41, DIV 2 GIRLS TK Vixens 44, St Marys 38, DIV...