Mary Kelly (nee Lenihan) Ballyvirrane, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

