Mary Kelly, Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home Listowel & formerly of New York & Rylane, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.   Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR