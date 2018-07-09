Mary Kelly, Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home Listowel & formerly of New York & Rylane, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Sneem Garda Station will not receive additional opening hours
Sneem Garda Station will not receive additional opening hours. Superintendent Flor Murphy was responding to a query from members of the South and West Kerry...
Nora Minnie O’Sulivan née Enright, Main St. Ballylongford & Oaklands Nursing Home.
Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford this evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford. Requiem mass will take place on...
Mary Kelly, Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home Listowel & formerly of New York & Rylane,...
Tommy Bridgeman of Ballyconry, Lisselton & formerly of Tarbert.
Reposing took place in private at his home last Friday (July 6th) followed by removal last Saturday (July 7th) for cremation to the Island...
Three Kerry National Schools allocated money for new playgrounds
€143,212 has been allocated for playgrounds in Kerry. Fybough National School will receive over €45,000 for the upgrade of their basketball court, as well as...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Review
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Play-offs Ballyduff 3-11 Scartaglin ...
GAA Monaghan are the final team to secure their place in the inaugural Super 8's. Malachy O'Rourke's side beat Laois by 19 points to 1-11 in...
Sneem Regatta Results
U21 ladies 1st Workmen 2nd Fossa 3rd Callinafercy U12 1st Sive 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Sneem U14 girls 1st Workmen 2nd Cromane 3rd Flesk valley Master...