Mary Ita Leahy, Meenahela, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

