Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Mary Ita Leahy, Meenahela, Abbeyfeale
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Dublin have beaten Longford to qualify for their 8th Leinster Football final in a row. The Dubs led from the opening minute with Philly...
US Open Golf Preview
Shinnecock Hills will be the venue this coming week for the US Open. From June 14th to 17th the top players in the world will...
County Strokeplay Pitch & Putt Championships Review
Tim Scannell reports on the County Strokeplay Championships
