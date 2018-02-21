Mary Ita Kelliher nee Doherty, Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown and formerly of Shanavalla, Kilgobnet, Beaufort

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Beaufort on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Sr. Baptist Kirby, Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Tralee and formerly of Duagh...
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. ...
Man who says he stole phone because it contained explicit images found guilty
A man who stole a mobile phone because he says he believed it contained explicit images of him has been found guilty of robbery. 27-year-old...
Mary Ita Kelliher nee Doherty, Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown and formerly of Shanavalla,...
Nora Sheehan, Muckross Grove, Killarney & late of Coolea, Co. Cork.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Feb 22nd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to the...
RUGBY Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his side to face Wales on Sunday. Kerry's Ciara O'Connor and Leah Lyons are...
RUGBY Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is facing a big decision over Tadhg Furlong. It looks like the influential prop is loosing his race to be...
Tralee CBS Captain Reflects On Their Path To Saturday’s Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
Tralee CBS captain Michael Kelliher says getting to a Corn Ui Mhuiri Final is just as difficult as trying to win it. They come up...