Mary Ita Kelliher nee Doherty, Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown and formerly of Shanavalla, Kilgobnet, Beaufort

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Beaufort on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.

