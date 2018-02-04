Mary Hussey, Trieneragh, Duagh.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday (Feb.5th) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

