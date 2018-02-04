Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday (Feb.5th) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Latest News
Kerry operators attend strategy launch aiming to attract additional two million visitors from USA...
The United States offers considerable potential for Irish tourism. That’s according Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin. Minister Griffin was speaking...
Concern following figures revealing further decline in Corncrake numbers
BirdWatch Ireland says it is concerned following recent figures issued by the National Parks and Wildlife Service revealing a further decline in Corncrake numbers...
Councillors vote not to write to Bus Eireann over provision of bus shelter at...
Members of the Killarney Municipal District have voted not to write to Bus Eireann over the provision of a bus shelter in the train...
Mary Hussey, Trieneragh, Duagh.
Reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday (Feb.5th) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh. Requiem...
New car sales down in Kerry last month
Figures show car sales for the month of January have decreased in Kerry since last year. There were 859 new car sales in the county...
Latest Sports
Killarney Celtic Discover FAI Junior Cup Opponent
Killarney Celtic will face North End United from Wexford in the Last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. North End United saw off Ballymun United...
13 Man Kerry Win At Mayo In Allianz Football League
Kerry have made it two wins out of two in Allianz Football League Division One. They got a 1-15 to 2-9 victory at Mayo despite...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Rattoo Rovers 0-4 Mitchels Avenue Killorglin Fc 4-0 Classic Fc Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round (extra time...