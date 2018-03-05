Mary Hickey née Leen, Irrebeg, Lixnaw

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (March 6th) from 6pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR