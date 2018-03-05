Mary Hickey née Leen, Irrebeg, Lixnaw.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (March 6th) from 6pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.  Requeim mass on Wednesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

