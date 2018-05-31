Mary Hanafin née Pierse, Puck Island, Lispole.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday (June 1st) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Lispole Church. Requiem mass will take place at 2pm on Saturday. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.
