Mary Hanafin (née Dennehy), Fatima Home, Tralee & late of Leith East, Abbeydorney & Mounthenry, Firies.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow (Monday) from 6pm – 7.30pm followed by removal @ 7.30pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.
