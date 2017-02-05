Mary Hanafin (née Dennehy), Fatima Home, Tralee & late of Leith East, Abbeydorney & Mounthenry, Firies.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow (Monday) from 6pm – 7.30pm followed by removal @ 7.30pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.

