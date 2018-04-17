reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.
Mary Griffin nee O’ Donoghue, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine and formerly of Co. Kildare
Fitzmaurice Admits Kerry Haven’t Been Good Enough In Recent Years
Georgie O’Callaghan RIP
Evening Sports Update
Kerry County Council paid €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year
