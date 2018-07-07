Mary Francis Corcoran née O’ Sullivan, Park Road, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR