Mary Francis Corcoran née O’ Sullivan, Park Road, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Kerry Victorious Over Down
Kerry have beaten Down in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21B Hurling Championship. The Kingdom won 2-19 to 2-9 to set-up a meeting with Kildare
Kerry Through To All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final
Kerry are one game away from retaining their title after a to 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Kildare in the last four. The sides swapped...
Kay Finnegan nee O’Leary, Dirreen, Killarney and Finnegans Cross, Kilcummin, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER England have defeated Sweden by 2 goals to nil to progress to the semi finals of the World Cup. Harry Maguire headed England in front...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
