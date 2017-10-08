Mary Foley Nee Cronin 93 Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Bealkilla, Lixnaw

Reposing at her family home 93 Countess Grove, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00 – 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Marys Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10.00am. Requiem mass will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Special Requests: Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Bon Secours Hospital Tralee.