Mary Foley Nee Cronin 93 Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Bealkilla, Lixnaw

Reposing at her family home 93 Countess Grove, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00 – 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Marys Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10.00am. Requiem mass will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Special Requests: Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Bon Secours Hospital Tralee.
Latest News
Dramatic Victory For Crotta O’Neill’s In County Minor Hurling Final
Crotta O'Neill's have claimed the Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship. The Final has seen them defeat Abbeydorney/Parnells 1-14 to 1-13 thanks to a...
County Championship Athletics Review
Tom O'Donoghue reports on the County Championships in Currow but first of all discusses the news that the Ballycotton 10 is no more
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card The 7th race at Curraheen Park was won by 5/1 shot Dromscarra Katie, for Killarney’s Frank O’Doherty,...
Latest Sports
Dramatic Victory For Crotta O’Neill’s In County Minor Hurling Final
Crotta O'Neill's have claimed the Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship. The Final has seen them defeat Abbeydorney/Parnells 1-14 to 1-13 thanks to a...