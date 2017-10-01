Mary Enright (née Foley), Derrymore East, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Monday) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday @ 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Camp. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Irish Kidney Association, Kerry Branch c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Warriors Win In Superleague
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 87-74 at Maree in the Men’s Superleague. Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin defeated IT Carlow 87-62 in the National League while Scotts Lakers...
Kerry Home Today In SSE Airtricity U17 Shield
Kerry are at home today in the first round of the SSE Airtricity U17 Shield. The face Limerick at 2 in Mounthawk Park.
Firies Through To Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final
Firies are into the Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final. A 3-12 to 18 points victory over Na Gaeil means a decider against Dromid Pearses.
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Barrett Cup Semi-Finals Ardfert 0-10 Kenmare 0-6 St Michael's-Foilmore 5-11 Clounmacon 2-10 Cahill Cup Quarter-Final Ballymacelligott 1-18 Beale 4-8 East Kerry Football Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by...
