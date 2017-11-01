Mary English née Knightly, Árdrenanne, Annascaul & the UK.

Funeral arrangements later. Funeral will take place in the UK.
Tralee jury sworn in in trial of woman charged with careless driving causing death
A jury has been sworn in in the trial of a woman charged with careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist near Abbeydorney. 29-year-old...
Rail strike could drag into the Christmas holidays
The rail strike could drag into the Christmas holidays. Unions say there's a chasm between them and management over a new pay deal. No trains are...
Ireland-South MEP says Brexit negatively impacted Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid
An Ireland-South MEP says Brexit negatively impacted Ireland's Rugby World Cup bid. Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly believes uncertainty surrounding Brexit and its potentially negative...
Irish Water appeals for people to contact them if their circumstances have changed in...
Irish Water is appealing for people to contact them if their circumstances have changed in order to receive their refunds. Refunds will start being processed...
Over 10,000 ‘Pobal na Gael’ descend on Killarney for Oireachtas na Samhna
Over 10,000 people have converged on Killarney for Oireachtas na Samhna (pron: Sow-Na) which gets underway today. The annual cultural gathering brings Gaeltacht communities together...
SOCCER Tottenham are hoping Harry Kane will be able to start tonight's Champions League clash with holders Real Madrid at Wembley. Kane has scored 13 goals...
Local Badminton Fixtures/Results
This evening in The Munster premier men's league Div 1, Kingdom v Carrigaline in the Castleisland Community Centre at 9pm. Meanwhile on Sunday...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Womens Division 1 : St Josephs v TK Killarney Cougars, at Duagh Sports Complex, 7:40pm Senior Womens Division 2: KCYMS v St Marys ,...