Mary Edgerton née Barrett, Hertfordshire, England & late of Killocrim, Listowel.

Funeral Service will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am on Saturday (Sept 23rd).  Burial of ashes immediately after in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.  Enquiries to O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel.

