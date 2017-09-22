Funeral Service will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am on Saturday (Sept 23rd). Burial of ashes immediately after in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel. Enquiries to O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel.
Council secures land for additional car-parking spaces in Dingle
Kerry County Council has secured land for additional car-parking spaces in Dingle. The local authority says it has acquired the property by lease agreement, and...
Two taken to hospital following early-morning crash near Castlemaine
Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car collision just outside Castlemaine this morning. The crash happened on the Tralee side of the...
Mary Edgerton née Barrett, Hertfordshire, England & late of Killocrim, Listowel.
Call for third ferry for County Kerry
There's a call for a third ferry for County Kerry. Cllr Damian Quigg wants Kerry County Council to explore the idea of having a ferry...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Ladies Football Trophyworld Under 16 Division 1; Austin Stacks 3-07 Na Gaeil 1-07 Division 2; Abbeydorney 4-07 Currow 2-07 Division 4; Churchill 1-01...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Daly's Supervalu 13 Division 1 Dingle Bay Rovers 4-3 Camp Juniors Killarney Celtic B 3-6 Inter Kenmare Dominos Pizza Over 35 League 7-00 Classic Fc v ...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Sean O'Brien has defended his comments about the Lions' preparations for their summer tests with New Zealand. After Lions chief Chief Exectutive John...