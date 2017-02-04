Mary (Dolly) Carey (née Galvin), Fybough, Keel, Castlemaine & formerly of Caherdaniel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR